'Avengers: Endgame' Returning To Theaters With New Post-Credit Scene

Kevin Feige has revealed that Avengers: Endgame will be re-released in theaters on June 28th with additional post-credit surprises not included in its first release back in April.

Although we’re not entirely sure what to expect, according to ScreenRant.com, Feige offers up some hints: "If you stay and watch the movie, after the credits, there’ll be a deleted scene, a little tribute, and a few surprises."

Could it be the timing of this re-release may have something to do with Spider-Man: Far From Home opening just days after? It very well could be with given that previous Marvel films’ post credit scenes had some sort of teaser to the next MCU film.

Either way, this announcement is enough to entice any MCU fan back into theaters next weekend.

