'Avengers: Endgame' (Photo credit: Marvel Studios/Disney)

(Photo credit: Marvel Studios/Disney)

'Avengers: Endgame' To Release On Digital and Blu-Ray This Summer

June 26, 2019
On Wednesday, Marvel Studios announced Avengers: Endgame will arrive on Digital formats on July 30 and on Blu-Ray/DVD/On-Demand starting on August 13.

The release will come along with a ton of bonus features including a tribute to the late Marvel creator Stan Lee, several main character featurettes, six deleted scenes, commentary and a hilarious gag reel. The Digital exclusive will feature "Steve and Peggy: One Last Dance," which follows the relationship between Captain America/Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter.

Watch the Avengers: Endgame Announcement, here...

Avengers: Endgame will have a shot at reaching the 'highest grossing movie of all-time' mark this weekend when a newly added post-credit scene will be added to the film.
 

