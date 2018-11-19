Are Stores Open On Thanksgiving and Black Friday?

This week, retail stores are revealing their plans for the most shopped days of the holiday season, Thanksgiving, November 22, Black Friday, November 23rd and Cyber Monday, November 26th.

Find below, a list of major retailer's store hours for first of the Holiday season.

Barnes & Noble: Barnes & Noble stores will be closed on Thanksgiving. They’ll be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Black Friday. Online deals will be available starting on Thanksgiving. Find a list of Bay Area locations, here.

Best Buy: Best Buy will open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day and will stay open until 1 a.m. Friday. Doors reopen that day at 8 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. A first round of deals will be available November 8-11. Find their Black Friday ads, here.

Dick’s Sporting Goods: Thanksgiving store hours begin at 6 p.m. and will remain open until 2 a.m. Friday. The stores will reopen at 5 a.m. Friday and will remain open until 10 p.m. Find their Black Friday ads, here.

GameStop: Many GameStop stores will be open on Thanksgiving from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will reopen on Black Friday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

JCPenney: JCPenney will open at 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Stores will stay open until 10 p.m. the following day. Online sale prices will start four days ahead, on November 19.

Kmart: Kmart stores will open at 6 a.m. to 12midnight on Thanksgiving. They will reopen 6 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Black Friday.

Kohl’s: Kohl’s is opening at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving and will stay open through 11:59 p.m. on Black Friday. Store hours may vary by location.

Lowe’s: Lowe’s stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. They will reopen from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Black Friday.

Macy’s: Macy’s will open most of its full department stores at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving through 2 a.m. Black Friday and then reopen at 6 a.m. through 1 p.m.

Nordstrom: Holiday hours vary from store to store, including Nordstrom Rack locations. Nordstrom San Francisco Centre will be open on Black Friday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. The Stonestown Galleria San Francisco location will be closed Thanksgiving Thursday and reopen on Black Friday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Office Depot: Online deals will start at 12:01 a.m. Thanksgiving Day. Office Depot and OfficeMax stores will not be open on Thursday. However, doors will open at 8 a.m. on Friday.

PetSmart: All PetSmart locations will be closed on Thanksgiving and will open on Black Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sam’s Club: Online deals run 12:01 a.m. on Thanksgiving through Sunday, November 25. Sam’s Club opens at 7 a.m. on Black Friday.

Sears: Most Sears locations will be open from 6 p.m. to midnight on Thanksgiving. Some will be closed for the holiday. All stores will reopen at 5 a.m. on Black Friday.

Target: Thanksgiving Holiday and Black Friday hours vary from store to store. Click here for store locations and hours.

Walmart: Online deals begin Wednesday, November 21st starting at 10 p.m. Walmart’s in-store Black Friday sale begins at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

