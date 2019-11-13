MCU Actor Dave Bautista Is Now a "Guardian" To 2 Abandoned Pit Bulls

AP
In this July 10, 2019, file photo, Dave Bautista attends the LA Premiere of "Stuber" at the Regal LA Live on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

(Photo credit: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida animal shelter sent out a desperate plea after someone had abandoned two pit bull dogs. But volunteers never expected the post would catch the attention of “Guardians of the Galaxy” actor Dave Bautista.

The 6-year-old pit bulls, Maggie and Ollie, were handed over to the county after their owner had a baby. Volunteers from Rescue Me Tampa wrote a post seeking someone who would take both dogs, writing they’d been together their whole life.

That was last month. A week later, the group posted a picture of the star hugging the two pups and announcing he had adopted them. The rescuers said Bautista is spoiling the rescue dogs with Tempur-Pedic dog beds, a large gated property and doggy doors everywhere.
 

