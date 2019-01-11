Andy Samberg's 'Golden Globe' Jokes That Didn't Make The Cut

On Wednesday, Golden Globes host Andy Samberg stopped by NBC's Late Night with Seth Meyers and shared with him some jokes that were rejected at the awards show ceremony. The Hollywood Reporter compiled quite the list and we have a couple of the jokes that may have fared well during Sunday night.

"Around 1,300 people attended the Golden Globes this year," he began before he lowered his voice to deliver the punch line," Samberg sid. "...and only one will leave."

"Crazy Rich Asians is up for two awards and crazy rich white people are up for the remaining 200," The Lonely Island rapper continued.

"Netflix beat out Amazon tonight as the most nominated streaming service, while the best streaming scene was Bradley Cooper wetting himself in A Star Is Born,"