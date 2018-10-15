ALT 105.3 Not So Silent Night 2018: Tickets

Tickets go on sale at Ticketmaster on Friday, October 19th at 10 AM.

PRESALE: Sign-up for our newsletter to get in on the presale! Just click here!

Location:

SAP Center

525 W. Santa Clara Street

San Jose, CA 95113

Box Office:

The ticket office can be reached at (408) 287-9200 during business hours.

The Box Office is located at the South East corner of the Arena, on the corner of Santa Clara St and Autumn St.

Mon – Fri: 10:00AM – 3:00PM

Saturday & Sunday: Closed unless the event is occurring.

Types of Payment Accepted:

The Box Office accepts Cash, Visa, Mastercard, and American Express as methods of payment.

Will Call:

Will call is available two hours prior to the start of the event.

Will call is part of the South Ticket Office, on Autumn St near Santa Clara St.

Customers must present the actual credit card used for the purchase, a photo ID and the Ticketmaster confirmation number in order to receive their tickets.