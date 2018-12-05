ALT 105.3 Not So Silent Night 2018: Set Times

ELLE KING - 6:30 PM

THE STRUTS - 6:50 PM

MIKE SHINODA - 7:10PM

YOUNG THE GIANT - 7:45 PM

CHVRCHES - 8:15 PM

BASTILLE - 8:50PM

DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE - 9:30 PM

FLORENCE + THE MACHINE - 10:10 PM



All times subject to change.