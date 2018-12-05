NSSN 2018

ALT 105.3 Not So Silent Night 2018: Set Times

December 5, 2018
Categories: 
ALT 105.3 Not So Silent Night
Plan your night at ALT 105.3's Not So Silent Night 2018 with the set times!

ELLE KING - 6:30 PM

THE STRUTS - 6:50 PM

MIKE SHINODA - 7:10PM

YOUNG THE GIANT - 7:45 PM

CHVRCHES - 8:15 PM

BASTILLE - 8:50PM

DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE - 9:30 PM

FLORENCE + THE MACHINE - 10:10 PM

All times subject to change.

 

IMPORTANT LINKS: General Info | Tickets | Florence + The Machine | Death Cab For Cutie | Bastille | Young The Giant | CHVRCHES | Mike Shinoda | The Struts | Elle King | FAQs | Parking and Public Transportation | #ALT1053NSSN

Tags: 
ALT 105.3
NSSN 2018
set times
Not so silent night