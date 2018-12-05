ALT 105.3 Not So Silent Night 2018: Set Times
December 5, 2018
Plan your night at ALT 105.3's Not So Silent Night 2018 with the set times!
FLORENCE + THE MACHINE - 10:10 PM
ELLE KING - 6:30 PM
THE STRUTS - 6:50 PM
MIKE SHINODA - 7:10PM
YOUNG THE GIANT - 7:45 PM
CHVRCHES - 8:15 PM
BASTILLE - 8:50PM
DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE - 9:30 PM
All times subject to change.
