ALT 105.3 Not So Silent Night 2018: General Information
October 15, 2018
ALT 105.3 presents Not So Silent Night 2018 at the SAP Center in San Jose on December 8, 2018.
Featuring:
Florence + The Machine
Death Cab For Cutie
Bastille
Young The Giant
CHVRCHES
The Struts
Elle King
Tickets go on sale Friday, October 19th at 10 AM at Ticketmaster.
