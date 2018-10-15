ALT 105.3 Not So Silent Night 2018: Florence + The Machine

Learn more about Florence + the Machine before they take the stage at ALT 105.3 Not So Silent Night 2018.

Origin:

London, England

Members:

Florence Welch

Isabella Summers

Robert Ackroyd

Tom Monger

Loren Humphrey

Cyrus Bayandor

Florence + the Machine Around The Web:

Official Site | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

About Florence + The Machine:

High As Hope, the immensely anticipated new album from Florence + the Machine, is out via Republic Records. Co-produced by Florence and Emile Haynie and featuring contributions from Kamasi Washington, Sampha, Tobias Jesso Jr, Kelsey Lu, Jamie xx and Thomas Barlett, the album includes previous-released songs “Hunger”—reaching #1 at AAA radio and Top 10 at Alternative radio, “Big God” and “Sky Full of Song.”

Florence has embarked on a 23-city North American fall headline tour, including stops at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl, New York Barclays Center and in Seattle, Portland, Nashville, Philadelphia, Chicago and more.