ALT 105.3 Not So Silent Night 2018: Death Cab For Cutie

Origin:

Bellingham, WA in 1997

Members:

Benjamin Gibbard

Nicholas Harmer

Jason McGerr

Dave Depper

Zac Rae

Death Cab For Cutie Around The Web:

About Death Cab For Cutie:

Death Cab for Cutie is an American alternative rock band formed in Bellingham, Washington in 1997. The band is composed of Ben Gibbard, Nick Harmer, Jason McGerr, Dave Depper, and Zac Rae. Death Cab for Cutie rose from being a side project to become one of the most exciting groups on the indie rock scene of the 2000's, with their emotive songwriting and cross-genre sound landing somewhere between indie and emo.

They have been nominated for eight Grammy Awards, including Best Rock Album for their most recent release, 2015’s Kintsugi.

Their ninth studio album Thank You for Today is out now.