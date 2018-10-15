ALT 105.3 Not So Silent Night 2018: Bastille

Learn more about Bastille before they take the stage at ALT 105.3 Not So Silent Night 2018.

Origin:

London, England

Members:

Dan Smith

Kyle Simmons

Will Farquarson

Chris Wood

Bastille Around The Web:

About Bastille:

“Quarter Past Midnight,” Bastille’s new single, has taken the No. 1 spot at Alternative radio this week, according to Mediabase. The song is Bastille’s third single to top the chart –following “Pompeii” and “Good Grief.” “Quarter Past Midnight” is the band’s fastest-climbing single ever, debuting at No. 12 in May and topping the chart in 11short weeks. Global streams of the track already exceed 30 million.

The surreal video – helmed by Austin Peters, who directed Bastille’s “Flaws,” “Laura Palmer,” and “Oblivion” videos–has racked up nearly six million views worldwide.

Idolator praised “Quarter Past Midnight” as a “shadowy anthem...an ode to night crawlers” and Billboard declared it“epic.” The Line of Best Fit said, “’Quarter Past Midnight’ boasts a nocturnal setting that builds into a deeply cinematic chorus, unpacking the infectious clapping beats and swirling harmonies of the group.”

The song is the lead single from Bastille’s forthcoming third album, the follow-up to 2016’s Wild World. It was recorded and self-produced in the band’s newly built studio –a former porn studio that now also houses frontman Dan Smith’s record label, Best Laid Plans (Rag N’Bone Man, Rationale). The five months Bastille spent in London recording new music was the longest the band has stayed in one place since releasing its RIAA certified Platinum debut album, Bad Blood, five years ago. The four-piece –comprising Smith (who is the sole songwriter and co-produces all the tracks alongside Mark Crew), keyboardist Kyle Simmons, bassist/guitarist Will Farquarson, and drummer Chris Wood – has played over 500 shows across six continents.

Introduced stateside in 2013 with the single “Pompeii,” which is now 6x Platinum, Bastille has had six Top 5 hits at Alternative radio. Globally, the band has sold upwards of 15 million adjusted singles and six million adjusted albums. Hailed by Rolling Stone as “Brit pop’s new crown princes, ”the band now has more than three billion streams across all platforms. Since winning British Breakthrough Act at the BRITs, Bastille earned GRAMMY®, AMA and MTV Europe Awards nominations. The band’s “World Gone Mad” was the lead single from the soundtrack for the 2017 Netflix film Bright. Starring Will Smith and Joel Edgerton, the film is one of the site’s most streamed programs ever.