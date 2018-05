Plan your day at ALT 105.3's BFD 2018 with the set times!

Subject to change ...

BLINK 182 - 10:00 PM

DIRTY HEADS - 9:00 PM

THE WAR ON DRUGS - 8:00 PM

AWOLNATION - 7:10 PM

JAMES BAY - 6:20 PM

JUDAH AND THE LION - 5:30 PM

BISHOP BRIGGS - 4:45 PM

AJR - 4:00 PM

BILLIE EILISH - 3:15 PM

NOTHING BUT THIEVES - 2:30 PM

CEMETERY SUN - 1:45 PM

MT EDDY - 1:00 PM