Alaska Airlines To Open Top-Tier Lounge at SFO

As with the opening of San Francisco International Airport's new outdoor observation deck, guest comfort is the main focus for all travelers who pass through SFO.

With that in mind, Alaska Airlines has announced plans to open a top-tiered lounge, to be located at SFO's Terminal 2. As part of the airline's multi-year commitment to allocated funds into the traveler experience, Alaska Air plans to update existing or build all-new lounges to better serve their clientele.

The new 8,500 square foot space will feature "a wide array of fresh and healthy food options," serve handcrafted espresso drinks or loose-leaf teas brewed by their own lounge barista. Alaska Airline's new lounge will also have a bar area serving-up a selection of "local microbrews on draft, West Coast wines and top-shelf spirits".

"We are thrilled to announce this landmark investment in the Bay Area that will provide guests flying through SFO with our modern and comfortable lounge experience," Alaska Airlines' vice president of the Bay Area, Annabel Chang said. "SFO is our second largest hub with an average of 150,000 passengers flying on a daily basis, and we want to ensure airport visitors can rest, relax and enjoy our wide array of lounge offerings."

SFO and the airline are celebrating the announcement by welcoming guests to Gate 54B where they can experience a "demo" of what the upgraded lounge will be like. Gate 54B is complete with comfortable seating, giveaways, music and special appearances by San Francisco Giants mascot Lou Seal and San Jose Sharks mascot S.J. Sharkie.

Alaska Airlines' Terminal 2 lounge is expected to open in 2020.