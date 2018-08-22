After 12 Seasons, 'The Big Bang Theory' Ends In 2019

The most popular comedy on television, The Big Bang Theory will be entering it's next and final season this Fall.

The long-running comedy about a group of geeky friends, roommates who evolved to welcome girlfriends, wives and children starred one of the greatest ensembles on television. The Chuck Lorre-lead show stars Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Mayim Bialik, Simon Helberg, Melissa Rauch and Kunal Nayyar.

Parson's iconic character Sheldon, earned him 4 Emmys and a Golden Globe Award. CBS spun-off Sheldon with a smaller version of the character, in the form of 10-year-old Iain Armitage as Young Sheldon.

Cuoco took to social media on Wednesday to express her gratitude to the cast, crew and to the fans of The Big Bang Theory. "Drowning in tears, we promise to bring you the best season yet," she wrote.



A post shared by @normancook on Aug 22, 2018 at 1:27pm PDT

The final 12th season of The Big Bang Theory premieres September 24 on CBS, seen locally on KPIX 5.