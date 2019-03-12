Vladimir 'Furdo' Furdik in 'Game of Thrones'

ADIDAS Reveal Limited 'Game of Thrones' Kicks

To coincide with the upcoming eighth and final season of HBO's Game of Thrones, ADIDAS has created a collection of running shoes worthy enough to wear on the Iron Throne.

From the Starks, the Lannisters, and the Targaryens, we get six sneakers all representing the different factions in the GOT Universe, including the White Walkers.  The collection will be released for a limited time, starting on March 22, 2019.

The ADIDAS - Game of Thrones Ultraboost will be available online at their website, adidas.com, through the ADIDAS App. and through select retailers for $180.

The new season of Game of Thrones premieres on HBO on April 14.
 

