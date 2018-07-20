Actress Olivia Munn Receives The IMDb 'Fan Favorite' Award at Comic-Con

Parked just outside the waters near the San Diego Convention Center where the San Diego Comic-Con is currently happening, the IMDboat is the location where Internet Movie Database (IMDb) presented "Fan Favorite" STARmeter Award to former television journalist turned actress, Olivia Munn.

On Thursday, as director Kevin Smith hosted IMDb's coverage of the San Diego Comic-Con on-board the IMDboat, founder and CEO Col Needham presented the award to Munn. "This is truly the coolest thing. Obviously since this is a fan based award it's so exciting," the actress said.

"The fans have been everything to me and is the reason why i've been able to make the transition from G4 to the other side of the camera as an actress and I actually remember the first time I got onto IMDb.. it was just the coolest thing that my name was on IMDb so to go from there to this moment now is really really cool. I just want to say thank you to all my fans and thank you to IMDb!"

Back in 2006, Munn co-hosted Attack of the Show! on the now defunct network G4, formerly known as TechTV. In 2010, she became a correspondent on The Daily Show on Comedy Central from 2010 to 2011. But it is in 2012 Munn joined the cast of politcal drama The Newsroom where she got noticed for her dramatic acting chops. Munn also starred in films like Magic Mike and X-Men: Apocalypse. Munn also made an appearance as herself in the hit 2018 film Ocean's Eight with Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett and Anne Hathaway.

Munn's next role is in the action/sci-fi reboot The Predator out in theaters September 14.

