Actor Michael Madsen Accused of Driving Under The Influence

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Police have arrested actor Michael Madsen for driving under the influence.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says Madsen was driving a Land Rover, which struck a pole in Malibu, California, around 8 p.m. Sunday. The 61-year-old, who has been featured in such Quentin Tarantino movies as "Reservoir Dogs" and "Kill Bill," was not injured.

Officers questioned Madsen and he was placed under arrest. His blood-alcohol level was not immediately available. He was released from jail Monday morning.

His publicist has not responded to an email seeking comment.

