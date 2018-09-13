Aaron Paul Joins The Cast of HBO's 'Westworld'

On Thursday, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed Emmy Award-winner Aaron Paul will join the cast of HBO's Westworld in the third season.

The former Breaking Bad star eluded to the casting with a tweet saying "I feel like I’m in a dream Dolores. Can you wake me up from this dream? #Westworld"

I feel like I’m in a dream Dolores. Can you wake me up from this dream? #Westworld pic.twitter.com/tmjGQA2kq8 — Aaron Paul (@aaronpaul_8) September 13, 2018

During the second season of Westworld, actor Giancarlo Esposito appeared, but for a quick cameo. Paul will be the second Breaking Bad star to appear on the sci-fi/western series, but is considered to be a series regular. His character is still unconfirmed.

Jeffrey Wright, who plays Bernard on the series told The Hollywood Reporter that he speculates the worlds have "turned upside down and inside out once more," Wright's character has moved away from the park and has "very different intentions toward mankind."

After shocking audiences after the second season finale, showrunners Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan said the third season will bring a "radical shift" for the series.

Following Breaking Bad in 2013, Paul has starred on movies like Need for Speed, Ridley Scott's Exodus: Gods and Kings and Central Intelligence with Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart. He also appeared on an episode of Netflix' Black Mirror, played the lead on Hulu's The Path and is currently on Apple's anthology series Are You Sleeping.

The third season of Westworld is said to air sometime in 2020.