SOUNDCHECK Playlist 5.27.2018

Tonight’s Soundcheck is hosted by DJ Aaron Axelsen & produced by Morgan

Follow the show on Twitter @soundcheckspins for real time song updates + info.

9PM:

Weathers - "1983"

Pale Waves - "There's A Honey"

VHS Collection - "One"

Sjowgren - "Stubborn Forces" (LOCAL)

Courtney Barnett - "Nameless, Faceless"

RUFUS DU SOL - "No Place" (AMERICAN RADIO DEBUT!!)

Cathedrals - "Hits Me Like a Landslide" (LOCAL)

Family of the Year - "Hold Me Down"

Rex Orange County - "Loving is Easy"

lovelytheband - "These Are My Friends"

Meet Me In Orbit - "Catch You" (LOCAL)

Crystal Fighters - "Boomin' In Your Jeep"

goldfrapp ft. David Gahan (Depeche Mode) - "Ocean"

I The Mighty - "Chaos In Motion" (LOCAL)



10PM:

Bear Hands - "Back Seat Driver"

Elohim - "Half Love"

DREAMERS - "Screws"

Handsome Ghost - "Maps" (Yeah Yeah Yeah's cover)

Hopium - "Sunglasses" (US RADIO DEBUT!)

New Spell - "Of Time" (LOCAL)

Houndmouth - "This Party"

Still Woozy ft. Odie - "Lucy" (LOCAL)

The Wonder Years - "Sister Cities"

ONR - "Love in Suburbia"

CHVRCHES - "Miracle"

Lord Huron - "Never Ever"

Serf and James - "Rollercoaster" (LOCAL)

AJR - "Burn the House Down"

Middle Kids - "On My Knees"



11 PM:

The Interrupters - "She's Kerosene"

Andrew McMahon - "Ohio"

First in Flight - "Danger" (LOCAL)

Just Loud - "Electrified"

Amy Shark - "I Said Hi"

Parquet Courts - "Almost Had to Start a Fight"

San Holo ft. James Vincent McMorrow - "The Future"

flora cash - "You're Somebody Else"

Gang of Youths - "Heart is a Muscle"