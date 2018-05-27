SOUNDCHECK Playlist 5.27.2018
Tonight’s Soundcheck is hosted by DJ Aaron Axelsen & produced by Morgan
Follow the show on Twitter @soundcheckspins for real time song updates + info.
9PM:
Weathers - "1983"
Pale Waves - "There's A Honey"
VHS Collection - "One"
Sjowgren - "Stubborn Forces" (LOCAL)
Courtney Barnett - "Nameless, Faceless"
RUFUS DU SOL - "No Place" (AMERICAN RADIO DEBUT!!)
Cathedrals - "Hits Me Like a Landslide" (LOCAL)
Family of the Year - "Hold Me Down"
Rex Orange County - "Loving is Easy"
lovelytheband - "These Are My Friends"
Meet Me In Orbit - "Catch You" (LOCAL)
Crystal Fighters - "Boomin' In Your Jeep"
goldfrapp ft. David Gahan (Depeche Mode) - "Ocean"
I The Mighty - "Chaos In Motion" (LOCAL)
10PM:
Bear Hands - "Back Seat Driver"
Elohim - "Half Love"
DREAMERS - "Screws"
Handsome Ghost - "Maps" (Yeah Yeah Yeah's cover)
Hopium - "Sunglasses" (US RADIO DEBUT!)
New Spell - "Of Time" (LOCAL)
Houndmouth - "This Party"
Still Woozy ft. Odie - "Lucy" (LOCAL)
The Wonder Years - "Sister Cities"
ONR - "Love in Suburbia"
CHVRCHES - "Miracle"
Lord Huron - "Never Ever"
Serf and James - "Rollercoaster" (LOCAL)
AJR - "Burn the House Down"
Middle Kids - "On My Knees"
11 PM:
The Interrupters - "She's Kerosene"
Andrew McMahon - "Ohio"
First in Flight - "Danger" (LOCAL)
Just Loud - "Electrified"
Amy Shark - "I Said Hi"
Parquet Courts - "Almost Had to Start a Fight"
San Holo ft. James Vincent McMorrow - "The Future"
flora cash - "You're Somebody Else"
Gang of Youths - "Heart is a Muscle"