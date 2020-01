SOUNDCHECK PLAYLIST 01.12.2020

Follow + Discover

New indie, alternative and local music Sunday nights, with SOUNDCHECK 9PM- 12AM

Hosted by: Aaron Axelsen

Produced by: Nadia

9 PM

CIRCA WAVES "Move To San Francisco"

KNIFE PARTY "Death & Desire"

SOFI TUKKER "Purple Hat"

WHITE REAPER "Real Long Time"

KING PRINCESS "Hit The Back"

KRUEL SUMMER "Day Fading" LOCAL

JOYWAVE "Half Your Age"

OLIVER TREE "Cash Machine"

WILD NOTHING "Foyer"

MAGIC GIANT "Disaster Party"

ALMOST MONDAY "Broken People"

SYML "Flags"

THE FLAMING LIPS " Do You Realize"

PICTURE THIS "Winona Ryder"

SWMRS "Lose Lose Lose" LOCAL

HOUSES "Bad Checks"

10 PM

TAME IMPALA "Lost in Yesterday"

COLD BEAT "Prism"

SHALLOU "Fading"

BOB MOSES "Save A Prayer"

BIG THIEF "Not"

PHANTOGRAM " in A Sprial"

HAZEL ENGLISH "Shaking" LOCAL

CAAMP "Peach Fuzz"

STILL WOOZY "Habit"

TORRES "Good Scare"

SUPERWHATEVR "Melancholyism"

BOMBAY BICYCLE CLUB " I Can Hardly Speak"

TR/ST "Iris"

11 PM

GROUPLOVE "Deleter"

NADA SURF "So Much Love"

BEACH BUNNY "Cloud 9"

NEW SPELL " Home" LOCAL

REFUSED "New Noise"

EASY LIFE "Dead Celebrities"

OVERCOATS "The Fool"

TENNIS "Need Your Love"

BONIFACE "Keeping Up"

GRIMES "My Name Is Dark"

SHALLOU + DAYA "Older"

THE SCORE "Bulletproff"

CORY WELLS "Cement"

CIGARETTES AFTER SEX " Heavenly"