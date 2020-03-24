Aaron Axelsen's NEW MUSIC SURVIVAL KIT

Here's your New Music Survival Kit from Aaron Axelsen for the week of March 25th

Moaning- connect the dots

LA post-punk trio serving up some dreamy and gloomy sounds, perfect for those who own a few

Interpol and New Order records in their collection. This excellent track comes off the band's sophomore album 'Uneasy Laughter' which just dropped compliments of iconic indie label Sub Pop Records.

LoveLeo - Rosie

LoveLeo is not a distant cousin of Josh Dun from Twenty One Pilots, though the resemblance is uncanny--he's actually the son of incomparable funnyman John C Reilly! LoveLeo stormed onto the scene with the help of TikTok back in late 2018 and his latest gem 'Rosie' will have you boppin around the living room or the kitchen or the garage or the bathroom during this fun shelter-in-place.

Lewis Ofman - Attitude

Parisian dance funk specialist and electronic producer Lewis Ofman wants you to keep dancing during these dark and troubled times and he's helping you do so with this little slice of French electro! Such a sick track and highly recommended for fans of Daft Punk, Cassian, CamelPhat, Aeroplane, Poolside, Chromeo and Classixx. Once I'm able to start DJing again, this is gonna be the FIRST track I drop on the decks!

Elderbrook - Numb

I'm kinda craving some new electronic sounds right now to cheer up my bleak mood -as our second week of social distancing and home confinement kicks in- and so, lets look no further than British future house fave Elderbrook and this incredible and emotive banger 'Numb.' If you dig electronic artists like Bob Moses, Rufus Du Sol, Disclosure and even UK indie acts like The XX and Alt-J, then i'm sure you'll flip for this one

Foreign Air - The Apartment

Whoa! this track blows me away. Wasn't expecting those big, slammin' trap drops, but it adds such a compelling and jaw-dropping element to this otherwise conventional and catchy indie-pop tune. Its almost like Scottish producer Hudson Mohawke cyber-attacked the track by secretly throwing in some of his signature future bass components. Bravo Brooklyn, by way of Washington DC duo, for keeping me on my toes... Well played!