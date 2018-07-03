AAA Northern California Offering Tipsy Tow For 4th Of July
July 3, 2018
AAA Northern California is offering its Tipsy Tow service for Bay Area residents for the 4th of July holiday.
From 6:00 PM Wednesday to 6:00 AM Thursday, AAA will offer a free tow of up to 10 miles for a driver, one passenger, and their vehicle.
No AAA membership is required.
To use the service call (800) AAA-HELP and say they need a Tipsy Tow.
"We want drivers to think twice about getting behind the wheel if they're impaired, while offering them a resource they can rely on if they find themselves in a precarious situation," AAA Northern California spokesman Michael Blasky said in a statement.