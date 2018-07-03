AAA Northern California Offering Tipsy Tow For 4th Of July

AAA Northern California is offering its Tipsy Tow service for Bay Area residents for the 4th of July holiday.

From 6:00 PM Wednesday to 6:00 AM Thursday, AAA will offer a free tow of up to 10 miles for a driver, one passenger, and their vehicle.

No AAA membership is required.

To use the service call (800) AAA-HELP and say they need a Tipsy Tow.

"We want drivers to think twice about getting behind the wheel if they're impaired, while offering them a resource they can rely on if they find themselves in a precarious situation," AAA Northern California spokesman Michael Blasky said in a statement.