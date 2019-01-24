6-Hour Marathon, 'Dr. Pimple Popper: The Poppy Bowl' Coming To TLC

If football and puppies aren't your thing, but popping pimples are, then you have something to watch all Super Bowl Sunday. TLC is airing a marathon of their hit reality series Dr. Pimple Popper featuring Dr. Sandra Lee.

On Sunday, February 3rd, the 6-hour zit fest will start 5:00pm and run through to 11:00pm EST. Dr. Pimple Popper: The Poppy Bowl will feature six fan-favorite episodes, each with "pop-up" factoids, unaired footage and untold behind-the-scenes stories, according to People.

Video of Super Satisfying Blackhead Removal

The series first derived from Dr. Lee's YouTube videos of blackhead extractions that have gone viral.

Dr. Pimple Popper airs on TLC, Thursdays at 9/8c.