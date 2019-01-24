NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 23: Dr. Pimple Popper Dr. Sandra Lee attends the The 9th Annual Shorty Awards at PlayStation Theater on April 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Shorty Awards)

(Photo credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

6-Hour Marathon, 'Dr. Pimple Popper: The Poppy Bowl' Coming To TLC

January 24, 2019
If football and puppies aren't your thing, but popping pimples are, then you have something to watch all Super Bowl Sunday. TLC is airing a marathon of their hit reality series Dr. Pimple Popper featuring Dr. Sandra Lee.

On Sunday, February 3rd, the 6-hour zit fest will start 5:00pm and run through to 11:00pm EST. Dr. Pimple Popper: The Poppy Bowl will feature six fan-favorite episodes, each with "pop-up" factoids, unaired footage and untold behind-the-scenes stories, according to People.

The series first derived from Dr. Lee's YouTube videos of blackhead extractions that have gone viral.

Dr. Pimple Popper airs on TLC, Thursdays at 9/8c.

