40 Foot Plastic Whale Making a Big Statement

(MIX 94.7) — This almost 40 foot work of art in Belgium is cool looking and scary at the same time. It's making a BIG STATEMENT regarding Plastic Pollution that has invaded our oceans / waterways Big Time! There are whales and other water life coming up on shores filled w/ plastic and trash. Plastic Pollution is creating Big Problems w/ QUALITY OF LIFE , as well as quantity of life.

A 12-meter-tall whale built with five tonnes of plastic waste fished from the Pacific and the Atlantic Oceans was installed at the Bruges Triennial in Belgium to raise awareness of the threat posed by plastic waste to marine ecosystems pic.twitter.com/FsY0uCP90b — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) July 3, 2018

Doing 1THING to help STOP Plastic Pollution will make a BIG DIFFERENCE! Stop using single use Plastic shopping bags, bottles, containers and straws. Have a reusable bag handy when grocery shopping. Say, 'No Thanks' on needing a plastic straw w/ your drink! Have a reusable water bottle handy! Doing simple things like this will Help make a Difference! #SpreadtheWord #1THING