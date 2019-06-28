4 Bay Area Beaches Ranked Among Most Polluted In California

The environmental nonprofit organization Heal the Bay has put out the annual report of cleanest beaches in California and four in the Bay Area are among the bottom of the list.

Heal the Bay, an organization that tracks harmful bacteria levels at 500 California beaches and assigns a letter grade for summer dry, winter dry and wet weather conditions, placed Natural Bridges State Beach in Santa Cruz among the cleanest in the state.

Announced as the four out of the ten beaches as the most polluted include Aquatic Park in San Mateo, Cowell Beach in Santa Cruz, Keller Beach in Richmond and Linda Mar Beach in Pacifica.

In the report, Heal the Bay says "storm drain runoff is the greatest source of pollution to local beaches," and that they recommend staying away from the water for about three days after the end of a rainstorm.

"California needs to do a better job of capturing, treating and reusing runoff so it can be a resource, not a nuisance," the report adds.

Public viewing of the latest grades are accessible on the website beachreportcard.org.

