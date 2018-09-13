2018 Toy Hall Of Fame Nominees Announced

National Toy Hall of Fame has announced the nominees for the 2018 induction class.

12 finalists for induction into the hall:

American Girl dolls

chalk

Chutes & Ladders

Magic 8 Ball

Fisher-Price Corn Popper

Masters of the Universe

pinball

sled

tic-tac-toe

Tickle Me Elmo

Tudor Electric Football

Uno

Criteria for induction include:

Icon-status (the toy is widely recognized, respected, and remembered)

Longevity (the toy is more than a passing fad and has enjoyed popularity over multiple generations)

Discovery (the toy fosters learning, creativity, or discovery through play)

Innovation (the toy profoundly changed play or toy design).

The National Toy Hall of Fame, located in Syracuse, New York, has inducted over 60 toys into their hallowed halls including last years honorees the paper airplane, Wiffle Ball, and murder-mystery favorite Clue.

The inductees will be chosen by a combination of public vote and a panel and announced on Thursday, November 8, at 10:30 AM.