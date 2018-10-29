Young strong man stays near mountains river with dog and looking for the view. Fidelity, life.

(Photo credit: Vera Petrunina)

19 A.R.F. Dogs Graduate To Help Military Veterans

October 29, 2018
On Saturday, Tony La Russa's Animal Rescue Foundation (A.R.F.) graduated 19 rescue dogs to service pets that help aid veterans as part of the Pets and Vets program.

A.R.F. tweeted that number was more than doubled from last year's class.

The Pets and Vets program began in 2011, brings military veterans with emotional support animals. The service dogs helps those with conditions like anxiety, depression, traumatic brain 
injuries and PTSD.

The program also provides free veterinary wellness clinics for the support animals.

More information is available at Tony La Russa's Animal Rescue Foundation website, www.arflife.org/pets-and-vets.
 

