15th Anniversary Album Brings Beastie Boy Rarities To Light

June 17, 2019
On Friday, June 14, the Beastie Boys announced they will release a collection of rare songs, celebrating the 15th anniversary of the release of their hit album To the 5 Boroughs.

The 12 tracks will be part of the album's release of the digital deluxe edition. Some of the cuts include "Ch-Check It Out" (Just Blaze Remix), "Triple Trouble" (J. Wizzle Remix) and "RRNN: Straight Outta Shibuya." Listen for a preview at Billboard.com.

To the 5 Boroughs was released on  June 23, 2004.
 

