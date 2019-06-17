15th Anniversary Album Brings Beastie Boy Rarities To Light

On Friday, June 14, the Beastie Boys announced they will release a collection of rare songs, celebrating the 15th anniversary of the release of their hit album To the 5 Boroughs.

Hello everybody - To the 5 Boroughs came out 15 years ago today.



For the occasion, twelve rare tracks have just been released digitally in addition to the original 15 songs on the album.



Listen here: https://t.co/cfTrpFwnf9 pic.twitter.com/yjVob2OttL — Beastie Boys (@beastieboys) June 14, 2019

The 12 tracks will be part of the album's release of the digital deluxe edition. Some of the cuts include "Ch-Check It Out" (Just Blaze Remix), "Triple Trouble" (J. Wizzle Remix) and "RRNN: Straight Outta Shibuya." Listen for a preview at Billboard.com.

To the 5 Boroughs was released on June 23, 2004.

