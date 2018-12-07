10 Ugly Christmas Sweaters That Will Rock The Holidays!

An ugly Christmas sweater. It was the one article of clothing that we used to dread putting on just to make mom happy. But this time, put your own rockin' twist on the Christmas classic with something you can wear with pride!

Foo Fighters

Never worn a Christmas sweater in my life, but that all my change. OMG!! #FooFighters #FOOdolfTheRedNosedReindeer pic.twitter.com/PprcKMOntM — James Dunn (@TheDunnTeamIL) November 12, 2015

Metallica

Guns N' Roses

Last Minute Gift Idea: An Ugly Guns ‘N Roses Christmas Sweater https://t.co/lyJG4WFmVq pic.twitter.com/cREP8IhHcO — Alan Cross (@alancross) December 24, 2015

Slayer

Queens of the Stone Age

Queens of the Stone Age now have their own Christmas sweater, Hallelujah! http://t.co/8DkdkYcNXA — Consequence of Sound (@coslive) November 27, 2013

Blink-182

I don't know what is more beautiful. The fact that it's a blink-182 ugly Christmas sweater, or the fact that it says "Crappy Holidays" ---- pic.twitter.com/QElBaHg7Cu — Jayden Thompson (@jaldthompson503) November 16, 2016

Rolling Stones

Pantera

Five Finger Death Punch

Ready for Christmas got my Five Finger Death Punch Sweater @FFDP pic.twitter.com/6DyDtVxas8 — PerfectVirus (@PerfectVirus) December 23, 2016

Ozzy Osbourne

Lo del chalequito rockero está de moda. Ahora Ozzy saca su propio "Ugly Christmas Sweater". pic.twitter.com/Dx4SgTVIGm — Rodrigo Bravo Bustos (@RodrigoBravoB) December 15, 2015

Let's not forget about this photo of Ozzy in an ugly Christmas sweater too!

Looks like Santa brought Ozzy a @MondoNews GREMLINS sweater this year! Who else got one for Christmas?! pic.twitter.com/FbKVNDrfqP — Alamo Drafthouse DFW (@AlamoDFW) December 25, 2015

Let's not forget about this photo of Ozzy in an ugly Christmas sweater too!