Clusterfest Adds More Acts To The Line-Up

The organizers of the second annual Clusterfest coming back to San Francisco’s Civic Center this June announced Monday afternoon, the addition of artists to the festival’s line-up, including comedians John Mulaney and Nick Kroll, plus music artists Wu-Tang Clan, Jess Ross, T-Pain and others.

They will be joining the already star-studded cast of over 70 celebrities during the three-day festival from June 1-3. The second edition of the comedy and music festival presented by Comedy Central will be taking over the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium and Civic Center Plaza in front of City Hall with a variety of comedians, live versions of popular Comedy Central shows and music acts on multiple stages.

In addition to the above mentioned acts, headliners include Jon Stewart, Amy Schumer and Trevor Noah, with performances by Adam Samberg’s musical comedy group Lonely Island (which he founded with Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone in Berkeley), rising stand-up star Tiffany Haddish, hip-hop legends Salt N Pepa, rapper and Vice Network mainstay Action Bronson, Bay Area alt-rock band Third Eye Blind, SNL’s Michael Che, The Daily Shows Roy Wood Jr., stand-up greats David Cross and Maria Bamford.

The first edition of the festival last year hosted headlining performances by comics Bill Burr, Jerry Seinfeld and Kevin Hart and drew tens of thousands of fans. Besides the stand-up sets and staged versions of Comedy Central programs Drunk History and This Is Not Happening, the second festival will offer immersive environments from South Park, the returning popular attraction Paddy’s Pub (a startling accurate recreation of the bar from It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia) and The Daily Show’s Donald Trump Presidential Twitter Library.

Single-day tickets starting at $99 will go on sale April 19. More information and general admission and VIP tickets are available on the Clusterfest website.