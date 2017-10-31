WIN TICKETS TO SEE ST. VINCENT
AT THE BILL GRAHAM CIVIC AUDITORIUM!
Musician and songwriter Annie Clark – aka St. Vincent – is one of the most distinctive artistic voices and arrestingly original guitarists of her generation. Her recent album, the self-titled St. Vincent , won her “album of the year” designations from the NME, the Guardian, and Entertainment Weekly.
An incredible live performer, Clark has been heralded as “the first truly 21st century guitar hero” by Guitar World magazine, and is constantly pushing the boundaries of today’s musical landscape. St. Vincent’s incomparable signature electric guitar for Ernie Ball Music Man has been critically acclaimed by everyone from Guitar World to Vogue.
St. Vincent brings her “Fear The Future” tour to the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium this January!
