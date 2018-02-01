WIN TICKETS TO SEE REAL ESTATE

AT THE FOX THEATER IN OAKLAND!

Real Estate headlines The Fox Theater in Oakland on February 24th as part of Noisepop Music And Arts Festival 2018 and the New ALT 105.3 wants to hook you and a friend up with tickets!

Enter here for your chance to win a pair of tickets or purchase them at:

www.Ticketmaster.com

Must be 18 or older to enter.

Real Estate Online begins on 2/7/2018. Deadline for entry is 2/21/2018 at 12:00AM PT. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. One entry per person. One e-mail address per person. Prize: Five (5) winners will be chosen by random drawing on 2/21/2018 to receive two (2) tickets to Real Estate at The Fox Theater in Oakland on 2/24/2018. Must be 18 or older to enter. Entries submitted will not be acknowledged or returned. Use of any device to automate entry is prohibited. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt by Station. Station’s computer is the official time keeping device for the Promotion. Station is not responsible for entries not received due to difficulty accessing the internet, service outage or delays, computer difficulties and other technological problems. KITS general contest rules apply and are available by clicking here.