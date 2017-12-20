Passion Pit online begins on 1/4/18. Deadline for entry is 1/25/18 at 11:59pm PT. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. One entry per person. One e-mail address per person. Prize: One (2) winners will be chosen by random drawing on 1/26/18 to receive two tickets to Passion Pit at the Fox Theater and be emailed a confirmation. Entries submitted will not be acknowledged or returned. Use of any device to automate entry is prohibited. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt by Station. Station’s computer is the official time keeping device for the Promotion. Station is not responsible for entries not received due to difficulty accessing the internet, service outage or delays, computer difficulties and other technological problems. Click here for general contest rules.