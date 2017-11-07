WIN TICKETS TO SEE FIRST AID KIT

AT THE FOX THEATER!

THE NEW ALT 105.3 wants to get you into First Aid Kit at The Fox Theater in Oakland on January 24th!

Enter below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to their only Bay Area tour date and for more details and how to buy tickets, click here: apeconcerts.com

Fill out the entry form below for your chance to win.

First Aid Kit online begins on 01/02/2018. Deadline for entry is 01/21/2018 at 11:59pm PT. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. One entry per person. One e-mail address per person. Prize: Two (2) winners will be chosen by random drawing on 01/22/2018 to receive two tickets to First Aid kit at the Fox Theater on January 24th, 2018. Must be 14 or older to enter. Artists and shows subject to change and confirmation. Entries submitted will not be acknowledged or returned. Use of any device to automate entry is prohibited. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt by Station. Station’s computer is the official time keeping device for the Promotion. Station is not responsible for entries not received due to difficulty accessing the internet, service outage or delays, computer difficulties and other technological problems.