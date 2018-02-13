Filed Under:San Francisco, The Lonely Island
8 June 2013 - Culver City, California - Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer, Jorma Taccone, The Lonely Island. 2013 Spike TV Guys Choice Awards held at Sony Pictures Studios. Photo Credit: Byron Purvis/AdMedia/Sipa USA

The Lonely Island formed in Berkeley back in 2001, became a viral sensation thanks to ‘Saturday Night Live’ in the mid-2000s and now, finally, will play their first concert as part of Comedy Central’s Colossal Clusterfest in San Francisco this June.

If you want to see what Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer, & Jorma Taccone have in store you can grab tix for Clusterfest here.

