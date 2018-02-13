Filed Under:San Jose, Aqui
Courtesy of Aqui CalMex

Popular South Bay restaurant Aqui Cal-Mex last opened a new location in 2010 in Cupertino. In 2018 they’re ready to open what will be a fifth location, which will be located in San Jose’s Waterford Plaza on West Capitol Expressway.

Aqui is known for their organic Cal-Mex specialties and their industrial strength margaritas – more commonly known as ‘Swirls’.

The new San Jose location is expected to open by September. Other cities Aqui is looking to expand to are Morgan Hill, Mountain View, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Sacramento, & the area near San Jose’s Eastridge Mall.

