MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA Sun, Jul 31, 2016 - LIVE 105 Presents: Weezer, Panic! At The Disco, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness at Shoreline Amphitheatre, Mountain View - (credit: Marc Fong/Live 105)

Panic! At The Disco’s Brendon Urie has been hinting at the band’s return recently, claiming he might just start dropping new songs randomly. Now Panic!’s 2018 return seems even more imminent with the announcement that they’ll be headlining Reading + Leeds Festival in August. Their first shows since April of 2017.

Does this mean new Panic! music is on the way? Well, it sure seems like it will be at some point this year.