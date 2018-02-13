Filed Under:clusterfest, Paddy's Pub
Dave Pehling/CBS SF

Comedy Central’s Colossal Clusterfest has announced that it’ll be back for a second year from June 1-June 3, 2018 in San Francisco’s Civic Center Plaza and they’re bringing back the pop-up Paddy’s Pub from ‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’ fame.

#Clusterfest (📸 by @mishavladimirskiy)

A post shared by Clusterfest (@clusterfest) on

A ticket to Clusterfest will get you access to Paddy’s, which includes a dirty & non-functional bathroom. Local chefs will be serving up show staples like Rum Ham, Beef and Beer & local craft brews. Oh, and there will be Flipadelphia flip-cup tournaments, trivia, musical performances & surprise guests.

Head to clusterfest.com for full info.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From THE NEW ALT 105.3

Subsonic PlaylistsGet the latest playlist.
Soundcheck PlaylistsGet the latest playlist and the archive!

Listen Live