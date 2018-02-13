Flea and Anthony Kiedis of The Red Hot Chili Peppers (Photo credit: Chris Tuite/ImageSPACE)

Showing up to the wrong night of a concert is common. Showing up to a concert with the wrong band is downright hilarious.

NPR reports Duncan Robb of Chesterfield, England purchased tickets to what he believed to be for a Red Hot Chili Peppers show in Belfast, Ireland.

At $41.00, how can anyone pass up a deal to see a GRAMMY-award winning band for Valentine’s Day. He and his girlfriend were super-excited to see the ‘Chili Peppers’ until she decided to look up who was opening for the band. Turns out Anthony Kiedis, Flea and the rest of the guys were not playing Belfast that weekend, at all.

Instead, the February 10th tickets Robb purchased were for a band called the “Red Hot Chilli Pipers,” “the most famous bagpipe band on the planet ever,” according to their website.

So, Robb and his girlfriend lightheartedly decided to go ahead and check out the bagpiper’s act that weekend. They flew to Ireland and apparently had an “experience”. He tweeted “Still can’t believe we’ve flown over to Belfast not for the @ChiliPeppers but to see the ‘worlds best bagpipe band’ @chillipipers”

Still can’t believe we’ve flown over to Belfast not for the @ChiliPeppers but to see the ‘worlds best bagpipe band’ @chillipipers … thought I’d got a rate good deal on tickets n’all. Had a nightmare pic.twitter.com/YO72amVR4I — Duncan Robb (@Dunc_Cfc) February 10, 2018

For anybody interested in what the Red Hot Chilli Pipers sound like (and for the angry “didnt happen” mob ) here’s a video from our seats x pic.twitter.com/gIoymZ3xGW — Duncan Robb (@Dunc_Cfc) February 13, 2018

Watch the band rip through ‘We Will Rock You’ and ‘Eye of The Tiger’:





One commenter to Robb’s Twitter thread said “Instead of using his tickets, he should give ’em away, give ’em away, give ’em away now.”

At the very least, he didn’t spend too much for the tickets.