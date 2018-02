CLUSTERFEST – The Comedy and Music Festival is back! June 1, 2 and 3 at Civic Center Plaza & Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco – Presented by Comedy Central.

CHECK OUT THE 2018 LINEUP

AMY SCHUMER

JON STEWART

THE LONELY ISLAND

TREVOR NOAH

JIM JEFFRIES

DAVID CROSS

MICHAEL CHE

MARIA BAMFORD

REGGIE WATTS

KYLE MOONIE

NATHAN FIELDER

TIFFANY HADDISH

THIRD EYE BLIND

SALT N PEPA

AND MUCH MORE!

CLUSTERFEST 3-DAY TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW. JUMP ON GETTING YOURS BEFORE THEY’RE GONE! www.clusterfest.com