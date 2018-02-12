Filed Under:olympics, Red Gerard
Feb 6, 2018; PyeongChang, KOR; USA snowboarder Red Gerard speaks during a press conference in advance of the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games. Mandatory Credit: Andrew P. Scott-USA TODAY Sports

Shout out to 17-year old U.S. snowboarder, Red Gerard, who had himself an up & down Sunday at the 2018 winter olympics. The 17-year old Colorado native won a gold in snowboard slopestyle, but his path there including oversleeping due to staying up too late in his hotel room watching Netflix, losing his jacket, & then cursing on TV after capturing gold.

He did make his event in time & was even in last place before his third & final run catapulted him to the top of the field. Quite the day for the teenager.

Red Gerard is a legend 🥇

Lake Tahoe’s own Jamie Anderson also earned a gold medal in women’s slopestyle – her second consecutive in the event.

 

 

 

