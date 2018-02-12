Courtesy Temescal Brewing

SF Beer Week is in full effect and we’ve got another cool, Bay Area exclusive beer release dropping on Tuesday. Oakland’s Temescal Brewing is set to unveil La Fizz, based on the pamplemousse flavor of La Croix sparkling water.

The 3.8% ABV sparkling ale will be available at Temescal’s Oakland taproom & beer garden (4115 Telegraph Ave.) on Tuesday on draft and in 6-packs for $13.99. That release party begins at 4 PM.

A very limited amount cans will also show up in select San Francisco bottle shops like City Beer Store this week.

For more, head to Eater SF.