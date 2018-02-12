SF Beer Week is in full effect and we’ve got another cool, Bay Area exclusive beer release dropping on Tuesday. Oakland’s Temescal Brewing is set to unveil La Fizz, based on the pamplemousse flavor of La Croix sparkling water.
There's a saying that "it takes a lot of great beer to make great wine." At our taproom, it takes a lot of great sparkling water to make great beer. And so, in a Beer Week full of monster triple IPAs and hefty imperial stouts, our thoughts turned to something light, something bright, something … pamplemousse. Meet La Fizz, our surprise Beer Week can release! At a delicate 3.8%, this sparkling ale, made with fresh grapefruit zest, is the ultimate refresher—a bubbly beauty that can’t be found in your office fridge. Our release party this Tuesday will feature six-packs of La Fizz cans for $13.99, as well as La Fizz on draft, if you want to try before you buy. We'll also be selling can-shaped pint glasses printed with the La Fizz artwork ($12), in case you want to #LiveLaFizz long after Beer Week is over. Supplies are very limited, so be sure to arrive early for your chance to try this special beer! No charge for admission, just come by and order at the bar—our pals @tacososcar will be on hand as well, if you're looking for a bite.
The 3.8% ABV sparkling ale will be available at Temescal’s Oakland taproom & beer garden (4115 Telegraph Ave.) on Tuesday on draft and in 6-packs for $13.99. That release party begins at 4 PM.
A very limited amount cans will also show up in select San Francisco bottle shops like City Beer Store this week.
