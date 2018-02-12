Photo: Daniel DeSlover / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling



James Hetfield of Metallica is set to make his big-screen debut in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, the upcoming Ted Bundy movie starring Zac Efron as the notorious serial killer.

Hetfield will take on the role of Officer Bob Howard, “a no-nonsense Utah highway patrol veteran who was the first law enforcement officer to arrest Bundy in 1975 after pulling the killer over and discovering burglary tools in his car, but wisely suspecting much worse,” according to Deadline.

While Hetfield has played himself in movies before, this film will be his debut at portraying a character.

Related: Metallica Detail New ‘Garage Days Re-Revisited’ EP Reissue

The movie, which is currently in production, allows Hetfield to reconvene with Joe Berlinger, with the director having presided over the 2004 doc, Metallica: Some Kind of Monster.

“Having spent hundreds of hours behind the scenes with James and the rest of Metallica, I have experienced his charisma and powerful presence close up,” Joe Berlinger said in a press statement. “It seemed only natural that he would bring that same power and magnetism to a dramatic role, so when he agreed to my pitch that he be in the movie, I was thrilled.”

Hetfield joins a cast that includes Lily Collins, John Malkovich, Jim Parsons and Haley Joel Osment.

The release date for the film has yet to be announced.