As SF Beer Week draws to a close this coming weekend there’s several big events left including the fifth annual Japan Beer Fest at The Trappist (460 8th St.) in Oakland on Saturday February 17 from 2 PM – 6 PM.
Umami Mart & The Trappist will be bringing tons of Japanese beers to the event, while Aburaya will be serving up Japanese fried chicken and DJs will be spinning.
Here’s the beers that will be available on Saturday:
Featured Draft
Baird Japan Tale
Baird Tohoku Wet Hop Ale
Baird Rising Sun
Baird Shizouka Natsumika
Baird Wabi Sabi
Baird Suruga Bay
Baird Rainy Season Black
Baird Shizouka Natsumikan
Baird Shuzenji Heritage Helles
Baird Shimaguni Stout
Baird Brewer’s nightmare Rye IPA
Hitachino Red Rice
Hitachino Dai Dai
Hitachino Commemorative
HItachino Classic Pale
Hitachino Anbai Gose
Hitachino Yuzu Lager
Featured Bottles
Hitachino Nest Dai Dai Indigenous Ale
Hitachino Nest Xh Shochu Cask Aged
Hitachino Nest Ginger Brew
Yoho Wednesday WHite Cat
Yoho Tokyo Black Porter
Yoho Aoni IPA
Yoho Umami IPA with bonito flake
Yona Yona pale
