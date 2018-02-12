As SF Beer Week draws to a close this coming weekend there’s several big events left including the fifth annual Japan Beer Fest at The Trappist (460 8th St.) in Oakland on Saturday February 17 from 2 PM – 6 PM.

Umami Mart & The Trappist will be bringing tons of Japanese beers to the event, while Aburaya will be serving up Japanese fried chicken and DJs will be spinning.

Here’s the beers that will be available on Saturday:

Featured Draft

Baird Japan Tale

Baird Tohoku Wet Hop Ale

Baird Rising Sun

Baird Shizouka Natsumika

Baird Wabi Sabi

Baird Suruga Bay

Baird Rainy Season Black

Baird Shizouka Natsumikan

Baird Shuzenji Heritage Helles

Baird Shimaguni Stout

Baird Brewer’s nightmare Rye IPA

Hitachino Red Rice

Hitachino Dai Dai

Hitachino Commemorative

HItachino Classic Pale

Hitachino Anbai Gose

Hitachino Yuzu Lager

Featured Bottles

Hitachino Nest Dai Dai Indigenous Ale

Hitachino Nest Xh Shochu Cask Aged

Hitachino Nest Ginger Brew

Yoho Wednesday WHite Cat

Yoho Tokyo Black Porter

Yoho Aoni IPA

Yoho Umami IPA with bonito flake

Yona Yona pale

For more, head to the Facebook event page.