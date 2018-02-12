Filed Under:Panera Bread, Valentine's Day
Courtesy of Panera Bread

Been thinking about popping the question this Wednesday? That’s Valentine’s Day and if you is in your mind AND you’d also like to save money on catering your wedding, Panera Bread has you covered.

What you have to do is propose at a Panera on Valentine’s Day, then post about it on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram and use the hashtag #PaneraProposalSweeps to be entered to win free catering at your wedding. Panera will select five winners.

If your significant other says yes, feel free to celebrate with a bread bowl, or something.

All the rules can be found here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From THE NEW ALT 105.3

Subsonic PlaylistsGet the latest playlist.
Soundcheck PlaylistsGet the latest playlist and the archive!

Listen Live