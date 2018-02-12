Courtesy of Panera Bread

Been thinking about popping the question this Wednesday? That’s Valentine’s Day and if you is in your mind AND you’d also like to save money on catering your wedding, Panera Bread has you covered.

Love is in the air. This Valentine’s Day, get engaged at a Panera and we might cater your wedding, for free. #PaneraProposalSweeps https://t.co/mpL5VbjSOd pic.twitter.com/VPRzu0QLNd — Panera Bread (@panerabread) February 9, 2018

What you have to do is propose at a Panera on Valentine’s Day, then post about it on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram and use the hashtag #PaneraProposalSweeps to be entered to win free catering at your wedding. Panera will select five winners.

If your significant other says yes, feel free to celebrate with a bread bowl, or something.

All the rules can be found here.