Photo courtesy Gabi Beck

Each year when the clock strikes 6 PM on the ferry building clock tower the feathers begin to fly at San Francisco’s Justin Herman Plaza. It’s a Valentine’s Day tradition that continues to just…happen.

It’s an unofficial event so no one could show up, the cops could shut it down, or as usual, hundreds will likely be there to pummel each other with pillows.

It’s recommended you bring a mask, or bandana to cover your mouth. It’s also suggested that you bring a synthetic pillow (without feathers).

If you help clean up afterwards that’d also be awesome.

