7/2/2016 - Florence Welch of Florence + The Machine performing at the British Summer Time festival at Hyde Park in London. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)
It has been expected since the reveal of a few European summer festival dates, but now seems to becoming a sure thing. Florence + The Machine’s follow up to 2015’s ‘How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful’ is expected to be released this year.
This news comes per Virgin Records CEO, Ted Cockle, who mentioned he was excited for a release this year from Florence and from composer Sally Herbert who has confirmed that she’s completed string arrangements on a new album.
Now, we wait for a single & hopefully a tour.