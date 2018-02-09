7/2/2016 - Florence Welch of Florence + The Machine performing at the British Summer Time festival at Hyde Park in London. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

It has been expected since the reveal of a few European summer festival dates, but now seems to becoming a sure thing. Florence + The Machine’s follow up to 2015’s ‘How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful’ is expected to be released this year.

The dog days are over: #FlorenceandtheMachine expected to release new album in 2018. https://t.co/CEKerMP6UV pic.twitter.com/fDjBVDjnq9 — Consequence of Sound (@consequence) February 9, 2018

This news comes per Virgin Records CEO, Ted Cockle, who mentioned he was excited for a release this year from Florence and from composer Sally Herbert who has confirmed that she’s completed string arrangements on a new album.

Now, we wait for a single & hopefully a tour.