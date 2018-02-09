Photo Credit: Krista Kennell/Sipa Press/tacobellbeefkk.004/1102030308

Here in the Bay Area we’ve been able to get most anything delivered to us over the past few years, but across the country that hasn’t been the case for everyone. Now, Grubhub is making fast food deliverable nationwide with the launch of pick-up & delivery initiative with KFC and Taco Bell.

Taco Bell and KFC delivery is coming soon https://t.co/WXZKSoYSTj — TIME (@TIME) February 9, 2018

McDonald’s partnered with UberEats recently and Jack In The Box did with DoorDash, so pretty soon if you’re feeling fast food and don’t want to hit the drive-thru you’ll have plenty of options to get what you want delivered to your door.

There’s no exact timeline on when Grubhub will start this service with KFC and Taco Bell, but it’s coming.