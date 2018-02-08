1/14/2016 - Tom Hardy attending The Revenant UK film premiere held at The Empire Cinema Leicester Square, London Picture Credit: Doug Peters/ EMPICS Entertainment (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Sony’s upcoming movie about Marvel villain, Venom, has its first teaser trailer:

The film stars Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock as well as Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed and more and much of it is set in San Francisco.

The film just wrapped up filming in the city a few weeks ago & is set to hit theaters on October 5.