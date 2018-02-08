Photo: Ron Elkman / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

In 2018, the idea of a Smashing Pumpkins reunion has gone from a far-fetched fan dream to a real, rapidly accelerating project.

Related: Billy Corgan Updates Fans on Smashing Pumpkins Album

The best illustration of that acceleration is Billy Corgan’s Instagram feed. The Pumpkins frontman has kept fans updated with a steady stream of studio posts as he, guitarist James Iha and drummer Jimmy Chamberlin wrap the record. Over the last few days he’s shown mixing boards, drum kits and other studio equipment in various states of use.

“Ok, so today is absolutely, officially the last day of studio work (only two days off since I got here to LaLa), and it will be a fun one as we are recording live strings for a few songs I’ve done the arrangements for,” he wrote yesterday (Feb. 7).

Earlier this month, Corgan wrote that there are “26 songs currently in various states of completion, production, insanity.”

The title and release date for the upcoming Pumpkins album remain a mystery — as does the name of the band’s bass player. In late Janauary, original bassist D’Arcy Wretzky announced that she wasn’t invited to join the reunion.

See updates from the final days of the Pumpkins’ recording sessions here: